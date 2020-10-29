Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing

Her sister filed a general diary on Tuesday, Pallabi Police Station OC Kazi Wazed Ali said on Wednesday.

The student of Jagannath University had gone out two days ago, but did not return home, according to the complaint.

“We are looking into the matter,” the OC said.

A group of students protested on the campus in Dhaka on Saturday against her alleged Facebook post defaming Islam.

Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders joined their rivals in Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and religion-based groups in the protests and demanded her punishment.

The university later suspended her and launched an investigation into her alleged social media post.

In a previous police complaint, the student alleged that her Facebook account had been hacked and the perpetrators had uploaded the post that stirred the protests.