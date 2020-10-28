Police seek remand for Erfan Selim in arms, drugs cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2020 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 01:24 PM BdST
Police are set to apply for a 14-day remand order to grill Erfan Selim, the suspended councillor of Dhaka South's ward No. 30, in two cases of firearms and narcotics.
They are also seeking to place Erfan's bodyguard Mohammed Zahid on remand for the same amount of time, according to Chawkbazar Police OC Moudut Howlader.
Police plan to interrogate Erfan, the son of MP Haji Mohammad Selim, and Zahid for seven days in each case, he said.
The Rapid Action Battalion started the cases against the pair after seizing a pistol, an unlicensed airgun, and bottles of liquor during a raid on MP Selim's home in Old Dhaka on Oct 26.
Zahid faces charges of possession of another pistol and 406 yaba tablets.
A RAB mobile court has already sentenced the duo to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.
The RAB carried out the raid after a naval officer accused Erfan, Zahid and several others of assaulting him when his motorcycle collided with their car at Dhanmondi on Oct 25.
Police are now applying for remand with the two being 'shown arrested' in the arms and drugs cases, said OC Howlader.
