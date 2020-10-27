Government suspends Erfan Selim as Dhaka city corporation councillor after jailing

The Local Government Division issued the suspension order on Tuesday after a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion sentenced Erfan and his bodyguard to one year in prison on Monday.

The RAB raided the MP’s home after a naval officer, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, accused Erfan and his men of beating Wasif and his wife following a collision between Wasif’s motorcycle and a car.

All the accused in the case over the assault are behind bars.

Erfan won the councillor’s post as an independent candidate in February.

Earlier on Tuesday, Local Government Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said they were waiting for a report from the city corporation to decide the fate of Erfan.

Local Government Minister Md Tazul Islam said Erfan would be removed permanently from the councillor’s post after investigation.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, if any public representative is sentenced, he or she will be discharged from duties.

Citing the allegations against Erfan and his punishment, the Local Government Division said he was suspended for moral turpitude and misconduct.