Army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed has no social media account: ISPR

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Oct 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 09:45 PM BdST

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has no personal account or ID on Facebook or any other social media, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR has said.

The ISPR issued a statement on Sunday after noticing misleading posts uploaded by fake IDs opened by using the name and photo of Gen Aziz.

It urged all not to be misled by the posts from the fake accounts.

