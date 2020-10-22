Bangladesh issues ‘death reference’ for war crimes convict Kaiser

They have received a full copy of the verdict from the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said Sayeed Ahmad, registrar of the International Crimes Tribunal.

“We have issued the death reference today, as per the law and forwarded it to the Dhaka Central Jail. A copy of the document has been sent to the law ministry, the home ministry and the Dhaka DC office.”

The jail authorities will read out the death reference to the convict.

Kaiser may appeal for a review of the death sentence. The execution will take place any day if he does not seek a review in 15 days of the verdict publication.

But no war-crimes convicts in the past were successful in getting the capital punishment scrapped after a review petition.

As per the law, Kaiser is allowed to file a petition for a presidential pardon to evade the gallows if his review petition is turned down. In case of failing to get a presidential pardon, the countdown will begin for his execution. He will be allowed to meet his family for the last time before the execution.

A Muslim League leader in 1971, Kaiser was sentenced to death on Dec 23, 2014, after being found guilty of murder, arson, loot, rape and genocide in Brahmanbaria and Habiganj during the 1971 war.

On Jan 14, the Supreme Court preserved the death sentence against him in a majority verdict after Kaiser appealed against the death sentence.