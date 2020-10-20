Government greenlights 10 more private labs for COVID-19 tests of air passengers

They are icddr, b in Mohakhali, DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic Centre in Sobhanbag, Praava Health, Popular Diagnostic Centre in Dhanmondi, Institute of Developing Science and Health Initiatives in Mohakhali, Labaid Diagnostic Centre in Dhanmondi, Square Hospital, Evercare Hospital and United Hospital.

The health ministry sent the list of the 10 laboratories to the ministries of home affairs, civil aviation and tourism, foreign affairs, expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment, finance, and the Armed Forces Division on Tuesday.

The ministry gave the approvals following the organisations’ applications, said ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of health.

Bangladeshi expatriate workers give samples for a COVID-19 test at a temporary isolation centre installed at Mohakhali’s DNCC market. The centre began samples collection under the supervision of Dhaka district’s civil surgeon on Monday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The certificates attesting that the passengers do not have COVID-19 have to be issued in the format prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services.

At least 150,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers have been stranded after returning home from different countries.

Many of the countries of their employment have made the coronavirus-negative certificates mandatory for their return.

The outbound travellers have been undergoing the tests at the temporary COVID-19 Isolation Centre at DNCC Market in Mohakhali.

Government-designated centres outside Dhaka have also been issuing the certificates.

The outbound travellers are supposed to give samples 72 hours before starting their journey.