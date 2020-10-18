Pay special attention to housebound children in pandemic: Hasina

Hasina made the call while speaking at an event marking the 57th birth anniversary of her late brother and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest child Sheikh Russel via videoconference from her official residence on Sunday.

“Our children will become patriotic, exemplary human beings. They will serve the people and develop into worthy citizens by acquiring modern education. I know schools are closed because of the coronavirus. It is really very difficult for any child. But maybe such an unusual situation won't last," Hasina said.

“Even then, I would urge them to study hard. No matter what, study at home. Some can perform art, some can play sports. They have to do as much as they can and keep themselves busy. When schools reopen, everyone should pay special attention so that they can go back to school and study.”

Aside from their education, Hasina urged parents to ensure that their children take part in sports and physical activities.

The Bangladesh leader also reiterated the need to comply with the government's health directives during the pandemic.

“I may not be wearing a mask while I’m speaking but that is because there’s no-one near me. But I always wear a mask when I'm around people. I would ask everyone to wear masks whenever they're in a crowd while adhering to health protocols."

The prime minister highlighted the Awami League government's efforts to build a “digital Bangladesh” which has enabled the people to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel virtually amid the pandemic.