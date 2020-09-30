Barguna court set to deliver verdict in Refat Shorif murder amid tight security
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 12:37 PM BdST
A Barguna court is set to decide the fate of Aysha Siddika Minny and nine other suspects in the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in the district town on Wednesday.
District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman will deliver the verdict in the closely-watched case amid tight security. The arguments of both sides in the case closed on Sept 16.
Of the 24 people formally charged over the grisly murder that sent shockwaves across the country in 2019, 10 have been tried as adults in a regular court.
The 14 other suspects are facing trial in the juvenile court in Barguna.
Aysha Siddika Minny, one of the accused in the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif, arrives at the court in Barguna on her father’s motorcycle ahead of the verdict in the closely-watched case, Sept 30, 2020.
All lawyers and petitioners had to go through a security check to enter the court premises.
Judge Asaduzzaman arrived in court at around 7:15 am amid tight security.
Minny’s father Mozammel Haque Kishore drove her to the district court on his motorcycle on Wednesday morning. Minny is the only suspect who was granted bail in the case.
Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media.
The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.
The case subsequently took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of having a hand in the killing.
Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir later pressed charges in court against 24 people, including Minny, on Sep 2, 2019.
- Refat murder: Is Minny guilty too?
- Stop unauthorised phone record collection: HC
- Judge uses imaginary name for victim
- Govt releases stamp to mark PM’s birthday
- Shahed verdict sends a message to 'rogues': judge
- Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 vote on Nov 12
- Nation bids adieu to Mahbubey Alam
- Daily count: 32 virus deaths, 1,407 cases
Most Read
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- ACC arrests JMI founder Abdur Razzaq over mask, PPE scam
- Case against Tarana, four others for 'distorting history' dismissed
- Verdict in daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Wednesday
- Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies
- Bangladesh counts 1,488 new virus cases, deaths surpass 5,200
- Bangladesh fixes rice prices to arrest hike
- High Court forms panel for judicial probe into Syhet MC College rape
- Amnesty halts work in India amid ‘reprisal’ from govt