Bangladesh judge jails man with pornography victim’s imaginary name
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 11:13 PM BdST
A judge in Magura has delivered a verdict in a case under the Pornography Control Act by using an imaginary and symbolic name for the victim.
Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the judge of the Magura Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, sentenced convict Zubayer Hossain to two years in prison and fined him Tk 100,000 on Tuesday.
Ziaur named the victim, a college student, as “Kalpo”.
Lawyers said such verdict keeping the victim anonymous is unprecedented in Bangladesh.
According to the dossier of the case started by the victim in 2017, Zubayer had taken her personal photos when they were in a relationship.
Zubayer released the photos on Facebook when she broke up with him after coming to know about the photos.
Wazeda Siddiquee, the lawyer for “Kalpo”, described the anonymity of her client in the verdict as a “breakthrough”.
