Government appoints Brig Gen Mamun as Inspector General of Prisons
Published: 23 Sep 2020 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 08:52 PM BdST
The government has appointed Brig Gen Mominur Rahman Mamun as Inspector General of Prisons.
Incumbent IG Prisons Brig Gen AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha will return to the army, the public administration ministry said in an order on Wednesday.
Prior to his new assignment, Mamun had been working as chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation.
Brig Gen Md Jobayedul Rahman will succeed Mamun at the city corporation.
