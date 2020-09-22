ACC asks for asset accounts of 12 health officials, their wives
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2020 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 12:39 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has sought accounts of assets owned by 12 officials of the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS amid allegations that they have made huge fortunes illegally amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The national anti-graft agency’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said after initially ‘perceiving truth’ in the matter, a notice has been sent asking the 12 officials and their wives – a total of 20 people -- to submit an asset statement.
Pranab said the commission separately instructed them to submit their accounts within 21 working days in the notice signed by Director Syed Iqbal Hossain and sent out last week.
The commission took steps in reference to complaints over government health officials amassing wealth through different acts of corruption amid the pandemic crisis.
Among those asked for description are – DGHS EPI section’s accounting officer Md Mojibul Haque Munshi, his wife Rifar Akter, data entry operator Tofayel Ahmed Bhuiyan and his wife Khadija Akter.
Abdul Malek, a driver of the directorate who was arrested in a RAB drive, and his wife Nargis Begum were also among those who received the notice. The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases administrative officer Md Mahmuduzzaman and his wife Sabina Yasmin and several officials and their wives from Gopaganj general hospital, Faridpur medical college and Rangpur medical college were also sent the letters.
Upon investigating information received from different sources, the commission 'firmly believes' that the suspects have made large amounts of wealth, the notice read.
