Two more victims of Narayanganj mosque blast dies, death toll hits 33
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2020 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2020 03:31 PM BdST
Two more victims of the air-conditioner blasts at a Narayanganj mosque have died, taking the death toll to 33.
Md Farid, 50, and Abdul Aziz, 40, died while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Saturday, Partho Shankar Paul, the institute’s resident physician, told bdnews24.com.
Three other burn victims are receiving treatment at the ICU, he said.
Aziz suffered burns to 47 percent of his body. His condition was critical as his trachea was also burnt in the fire, the doctors said.
Aziz was working in his laundry shop near the mosque at the time of the blast. Fire entered his shop after the explosion shattered a window.
More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah exploded on Sep 4.
As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute.
Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, has returned home from the institute.
The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.
