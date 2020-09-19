Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari

The 50-year-old Akhter Hossain Sikder had succumbed to his wounds by the time he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Saturday.

Sikder, who was a supervisor of a bus counter in Sayedabad, was commuting to work early in the morning when he was attacked near the Lichu Bagan mosque, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH police outpost, citing the victim's son Akash Sikder.

The father of two was found in a critical state with a stab wound in his chest.

He was subsequently rushed to DMCH where doctors declared him dead, said Bachchu.

Sikder's body has been sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsy.