Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2020 12:02 PM BdST
A man has been stabbed to death by an unknown assailant in Dhaka's Jatrabari.
The 50-year-old Akhter Hossain Sikder had succumbed to his wounds by the time he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Saturday.
Sikder, who was a supervisor of a bus counter in Sayedabad, was commuting to work early in the morning when he was attacked near the Lichu Bagan mosque, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH police outpost, citing the victim's son Akash Sikder.
The father of two was found in a critical state with a stab wound in his chest.
He was subsequently rushed to DMCH where doctors declared him dead, said Bachchu.
Sikder's body has been sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsy.
More stories
Most Read
- Shah Ahmed Shafi, chief of Bangladesh Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam, dies
- Education board chairmen to meet on HSC, equivalent exams
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam moved to intensive care
- Woman arrested on charges of swindling men in matrimony fraud
- Shafi loses control over Hathazari madrasa giving in to two days of protests
- BNP rips into Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam over his article on democracy
- Bangladesh counts 1,541 new virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
- Apparel group says broad ban on China's Xinjiang cotton impossible to enforce
- Hundreds of Bangladesh-bound onion trucks stranded at Indian ports
- Hasina talks to autistic girl Raya who expressed love for her in Facebook post