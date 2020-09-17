Bangladesh celebrates Mahalaya festivities in pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 01:46 PM BdST
The Mahalaya, a ritual that marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities, has begun across the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das inaugurated the ceremony by lighting a lamp at the Dhakeswari National Temple on Thursday.
According to Hindu scripture, Mahalaya, Bodhon and Sandhi Puja are the three chapters of Durga Puja.
The ceremony marks the beginning of Devi-Paksha and the end of Pitri-Paksha. The devotees pray and offer food for the salvation of their ancestors’ soul during a portion of the Pitri-Paksha, which is called ‘Tarpan’.
"The goddess is first invited through recitation from the scriptural verses of Chandi Kavya,” said Ratan Chakraborti, the chief priest at Dhakeshwari Temple.
The key Durga Puja celebrations will begin on Oct 23 this year. It is scheduled to end on Oct 26.
Bangladesh will put in place health and safety measures to observe the festival this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
