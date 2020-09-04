Lake of red Shapla, a burgeoning tourist attraction

The lake is filled with red Shapla, or lotus that blooms at the end of the monsoon in Satla of Uzirpur Upazila in Barishal. Nature lovers flock in from across the country to visit the burgeoning tourist village with greenery in the background. Photos were taken in September 2020.

The red Shapla blooms in abundance in Satla village in Uzirpur Upazila, a southern sub-district. The lake draws a growing number of tourists from across the country during the blooming season for the flower.

The Shapla lake is about 60 km away from the southern city of Barishal.

The best season to visit the Shapla lake in Satla village is from August to October, as they remain in their full bloom.

Flowers across the lake spread their petals before the sunrise and begin to close them as the day rolls. Usually, not many red Shaplas are seen in their full bloom after 9 am. That means tourists crowd the site before the sunrise.

Tourists visit the lake every day during the season of Shapla. On an average, more than a hundred tourists have boat rides on the lake every day. The number rises on the weekend, according to local tour guides.

The locals have built more than ten piers in parts of Satla to show the tourists around.

Local young men show the tourists around the lake in small boats.

Photographer Shaon Howladar has been working as a local guide to the tourists visiting the Shapla lake for the past five years. He shows them around the lake and also captures their moments in a frame as the tourists desire.

Red Shapla dominates the view, but national flower ‘White Shapla’ and purple Shapla are also seen in the lake.

Many water birds are seen in the Shapla lake.

Local people live off fishing and collecting Shapla from the lake. They sell the Shapla as vegetable at the nearby floating market in Harta.

There is a risk of pollution. Tourists litter the Shapla lake with plastic waste.

The tourist flow to the Shapla lake increased over the past decade, but the government is yet to design a development plan for it.