‘Have you forgotten Operation Clean Heart?’ Hasina asks critics of extra-judicial killings
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2020 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2020 12:41 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reminded people of Operation Clean Heart, in which many people died during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, amid criticisms over extra-judicial killings by the security forces.
Different groups, including the BNP, have slammed the government over the recent death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police fire at a check-point in Cox’s Bazar.
“All the people talk about extra-judicial killings now. Everyone has forgotten that Khaleda Zia [BNP chairperson] had brutally killed so many people in the name of Operation Clean Heart after coming to power,” Hasina said.
Speaking at the Awami League’s National Mourning Day discussion via video conferencing from the Gnabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday, the prime minister said that operation had targeted her party.
Hasina also noted that the BNP-Jamaat government passed a law providing indemnity to the military officers who had taken part in the special operation.
Immediately after the BNP-Jamaat coalition government took office, the military ran Operation Clean Heart from Oct 16, 2002 to Jan 9, 2003 to 'restore' law and order.
Many people were killed during the operation that the authorities claimed were due to 'heart attacks'.
But rights groups described them as 'extra-judicial executions'.
“Khaleda Zia blocked the ways to conduct political activities. They killed people, Awami League leaders and activists wherever they could in the name of the operation,” Hasina said.
