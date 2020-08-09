DMP transfers six top officers of Mirpur, Pallabi after police station blast
Published: 09 Aug 2020 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 12:04 AM BdST
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police transferred six top officials of their Mirpur Division and Pallabi Zone, 11 days after an explosion at Pallabi Police Station left five people, including four policemen, injured.
The transferred officials include Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy commissioner of Mirpur Division, Md Mizanur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of Pallabi Zone and Assistant Commissioner Md Firoz Kausar.
The three others are Pallabi Police Station OC Md Nazrul Islam, and inspectors Mohammad Abdul Mabud and Md Emranul Islam.
DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam announced the transfers in separate orders on Saturday.
