Home > Bangladesh

Seven dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Aug 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 06:04 PM BdST

Seven people have died after a bus ploughed into a CNG autorickshaw in Mymensingh's Muktagachha Upazila.

The accident took place in the Upazila's Mankon area around 4:15pm Saturday, according to Mymensingh Sadar Circle's Additional Superintendent of Police Al Amin.

A Jamalpur-bound Rajib Paribahan bus from Dhaka rammed into an autorickshaw, instantly killing four passengers of the three-wheeler, he said.

Three others were injured in the incident but they died on their way to the hospital, added ASP Al Amin.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.