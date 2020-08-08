Seven dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Mymensingh

The accident took place in the Upazila's Mankon area around 4:15pm Saturday, according to Mymensingh Sadar Circle's Additional Superintendent of Police Al Amin.

A Jamalpur-bound Rajib Paribahan bus from Dhaka rammed into an autorickshaw, instantly killing four passengers of the three-wheeler, he said.

Three others were injured in the incident but they died on their way to the hospital, added ASP Al Amin.