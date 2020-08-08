Seven dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 06:04 PM BdST
Seven people have died after a bus ploughed into a CNG autorickshaw in Mymensingh's Muktagachha Upazila.
The accident took place in the Upazila's Mankon area around 4:15pm Saturday, according to Mymensingh Sadar Circle's Additional Superintendent of Police Al Amin.
A Jamalpur-bound Rajib Paribahan bus from Dhaka rammed into an autorickshaw, instantly killing four passengers of the three-wheeler, he said.
Three others were injured in the incident but they died on their way to the hospital, added ASP Al Amin.
