Five injured as bomb explodes at Pallabi police station
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 11:10 AM BdST
A bomb has exploded in Dhaka's Pallabi Police Station leaving five people, including an inspector, injured.
They were subsequently taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment around 7am Wednesday, according to Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.
The injured are Pallabi Police Inspector (Operation) Emranul Islam, SI Rumi, PSI Angkur, 'Shajib' and 'Riyaz', who is not a member of the police force, said Bachchu.
The bomb disposal unit was informed of the matter but the explosive went off around 6am before they could arrive.
