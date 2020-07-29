Five injured as bomb explodes at Pallabi police station

They were subsequently taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment around 7am Wednesday, according to Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

The injured are Pallabi Police Inspector (Operation) Emranul Islam, SI Rumi, PSI Angkur, 'Shajib' and 'Riyaz', who is not a member of the police force, said Bachchu.

Police arrested three crime suspects with firearms in the early hours of Wednesday, said SI Aklima Khanam. They were also carrying a weighing machine which contained a bomb inside, the law enforcers learned from the suspects.

The bomb disposal unit was informed of the matter but the explosive went off around 6am before they could arrive.