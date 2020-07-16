How Regent Hospital boss Shahed evaded arrest
Liton Haider, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2020 04:01 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 04:02 AM BdST
Mohammad Shahed, the chairman of Regent Hospital, travelled to different districts and changed location frequently to avoid arrest on charges of fraud, including those involving a COVID-19 test scam, according to the RAB.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the director general of RAB, said Shahed hid in Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar, Cumilla and Satkhira over the past week.
The Regent Group boss told the RAB that he had travelled by foot, truck, or car during the period.
Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Hospital, was airlifted to Dhaka's old airport after he was apprehended by RAB on the Satkhira frontier for his roles in a COVID-19 test scam that roiled Bangladesh’s healthcare sector. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
One of the top RAB officials who took part in the operation, said Shahed left Dhaka in the night of Jul 7 and took shelter at an employee’s home in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi. He knew he would be arrested after the RAB raided and sealed off the hospital’s branches and headquarters.
Shahed moved to Cumilla from Moheshkhali by renting a car and then he crossed Dhaka into Manikganj by a truck of a big firm. On Jul 11, the alleged fraudster travelled to Satkhira, his native district.
The RAB personnel caught him with a loaded pistol in him. He had shaved off his moustache, darkened his hair and wore a burqa for disguise.
Shahed could not sleep much in Satkhira because his relatives refused him shelter, RAB Intelligence chief Sarwar Bin Quasem said.
Shahed requested RAB personnel not to produce him before the media after the arrest, an official said.
“Shahed was embarrassed when he saw a journalist known to him clicking his photos at the Tejgaon airport,” an official said.
The Regent Group chairman appeared in TV talk-shows in recent years and discussed ethics among other things.
- Ex-navy chief dies of COVID-19
- Shahed reveals ‘many information’
- Bangladeshi woman free to sue UK firm over husband’s death
- Fire at Ctg goods shed
- Public transports to shut for 9 days during Eid
- RAB raids Uttara house after Shahed’s arrest
- HC orders compensation to families of United fire victims
- Pathao con-founder found dead in NYC apartment
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Regent’s Shahed reveals ‘a lot of information’ to RAB
- Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday: Lancet
- RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Bangladesh reports 3,533 virus cases, 33 deaths in daily count