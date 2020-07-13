Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests launch master after Buriganga capsize

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2020 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 11:43 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the master of Mayur-2, a vessel responsible for 34 deaths in the Morning Bird capsize in the Buriganga River.

A RAB team arrested Abul Bashar, the launch master, in Hasnabad of Keraniganj on Monday morning, said Sujoy Sarkar, assistant director at the RAB Headquarters.

Earlier, a court ordered Mayur-2 owner Mosaddek Hanif Swad to jail on Sunday after his three-day remand ended.

On the morning of Jun 29, the ill-fated launch Morning Bird overturned after being hit by Moyur-2 near Shyambazar in the Buriganga River.

More than 50 passengers from Munshiganj swam ashore and the others were trapped, while 34 more were found dead after a search that lasted two days.

River police filed a case over the launch capsize, bringing charges of “negligent death” against seven people.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.