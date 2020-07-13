RAB arrests launch master after Buriganga capsize
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 11:43 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the master of Mayur-2, a vessel responsible for 34 deaths in the Morning Bird capsize in the Buriganga River.
A RAB team arrested Abul Bashar, the launch master, in Hasnabad of Keraniganj on Monday morning, said Sujoy Sarkar, assistant director at the RAB Headquarters.
Earlier, a court ordered Mayur-2 owner Mosaddek Hanif Swad to jail on Sunday after his three-day remand ended.
On the morning of Jun 29, the ill-fated launch Morning Bird overturned after being hit by Moyur-2 near Shyambazar in the Buriganga River.
More than 50 passengers from Munshiganj swam ashore and the others were trapped, while 34 more were found dead after a search that lasted two days.
River police filed a case over the launch capsize, bringing charges of “negligent death” against seven people.
- CMP DC Mizanur dies from virus
- Dr Sabrina using another person’s phone number
- What Dr Sabrina said before arrest
- ACC to question 6 CMSD officials
- Name who dictated Regent deal, ministry asks DGHS
- COVID-19 testing permission of 5 paused
- Police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Negative test report is a must to travel abroad
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19
- CID arrests three men on human trafficking charges
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- India to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Health ministry asks director general who dictated Regent Hospital deal on COVID-19
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic
- COVID-19 clearance mandatory for travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai: Biman