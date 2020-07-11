COVID-19 advisory committee recommends Eid cattle market ban in four cities
The national technical advisory committee on COVID-19 has recommended not allowing markets of sacrificial cattle in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and Gazipur cities during Eid-ul-Azha this year to prevent infection.
It has also recommended a suspension of travel from the four areas to other parts of Bangladesh during the Eid holidays to contain the outbreak.
The four districts top the list of those with most coronavirus cases in the country.
The committee in a statement after its 14th meeting to review the situation ahead of the Eid expressed concerns over unhindered life in the capital and other parts of the country despite a continuous surge in infections.
It recommended putting strict curbs on movements in Dhaka and areas surrounding the city.
It said the authorities may arrange a digital system for the residents of Dhaka and the three other cities to buy cattle for sacrifice during the Eid.
The government may also allow cattle markets in other parts of the country but must ensure that the traders and customers follow health protocols, including wearing masks, to reduce the risk of infection.
In urban areas, the markets should be outside the main city and under open sky to ensure physical distancing and one-way entry and exit systems.
The elderly and sick people are advised not to visit the markets.
The authorities may designate places on the outskirts of the cities for cattle slaughtering.
The government should encourage animal sacrifice and collection of meat through online orders, the committee said.
The two city corporations in Dhaka, however, had finalised 24 places to set up Eid cattle markets despite concerns over larger outbreaks.
Dhaka North later dropped Tejgaon, Aftabnagar and Bhashantek from the list, but an Aftabnagar cattle market was kept on the Dhaka South list.
