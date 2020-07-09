Bangladesh arrests 16 Nigerians over 'fraud' on social media

The Criminal Investigation Department of police also arrested two Bangladeshis in connection with a Digital Security Act case started over the incident.

The CID said in a statement on Thursday that police seized Tk 722,000, 29,000 Nigerian naira, 23 mobile phones and 15 passports during raids to arrest the suspects.

The two Bangladeshi arrestees are Md Imran Hossain, 32, and Harun-ur-Rashid, 35.

The 16 Nigerians are Simiji Oyema, Ajina Chukuoyaku, Simubi Etas Gabriel, Kensubu Stanli Emba, Owaki Selestain Abuchi, Ojujubu Samuel Ekini, Ofuchubu Tosibu Ohinnara, Obuka Sande Emmanuel, Endummadu Chinida, Inugbalaig Anthony Okabidiri, Chibufi Ejuni Ovinwani, Ujuchukuba Darlington Chikilu, Kenichukuba Charles Onbauchu, Ojormagbo Henry Ejiki, Chibujur Enoneti Victor and Enoruka Zinika Fransis.

An alleged victim’s complaint led to the arrests. He told police that the members of the ring befriended him on Facebook and one of them promised to send him gifts.

A person, identifying himself as a customs officer, told the Bangladeshi man over phone some days later that he must pay Tk 45,000 in taxes to receive “an iPhone sent with the gifts”.

After he deposited the money in an account following instructions he had received during the phone call, the alleged fraudsters demanded Tk 245,000 for the release of “some dollars sent with the gifts”.

He was told that he would face money laundering charges if he did not pay.

It aroused his suspicion and he filed the complaint with the cyber security unit of police.

The CID said all the arrestees were sent to jail via court on Thursday in the case filed at Dhanmondi Police Station.