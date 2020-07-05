Prof Nurul Anwar, former director general of health services, dies from COVID-19
Professor Dr AKM Nurul Anwar, a former director general of health services, has died from coronavirus infection at 78.
The former teacher at Chittagong Medical College’s pharmacology department passed away at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, according to Bangladesh Medical Association.
He also taught at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Research, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
Bangladesh has lost a total of 55 doctors to the COVID-19 outbreak while another seven have died with symptoms so far, BMA said. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among physicians is 1,725.
