A year after murder, police arrest suspect in Chattogram

Emdadul Haque Akash, 22, was detained in Patia’s Hulain area on Friday.

In April 2019, a youth, named Lokman, was shot dead during a clash involving the young men of Khalpar in the port city.

The prime murder suspect, Saiful Islam, died in a so-called gunfight during a police raid. Akash was one of Saiful’s close associates, according to Bakalia Police OC Nezam Uddin.

“Akash fled to Patia after the murder and rented a home using the birth certificate and national ID of his wife’s cousin. He also used to cut earth as a worker.”