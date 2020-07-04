A year after murder, police arrest suspect in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 09:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 09:15 PM BdST
Police in Chattogram have arrested a suspect in a murder case, a year after he went into hiding disguising himself as a worker.
Emdadul Haque Akash, 22, was detained in Patia’s Hulain area on Friday.
In April 2019, a youth, named Lokman, was shot dead during a clash involving the young men of Khalpar in the port city.
The prime murder suspect, Saiful Islam, died in a so-called gunfight during a police raid. Akash was one of Saiful’s close associates, according to Bakalia Police OC Nezam Uddin.
“Akash fled to Patia after the murder and rented a home using the birth certificate and national ID of his wife’s cousin. He also used to cut earth as a worker.”
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- Author Makbula Manzoor dies at 81