Home > Bangladesh

A year after murder, police arrest suspect in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2020 09:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 09:15 PM BdST

Police in Chattogram have arrested a suspect in a murder case, a year after he went into hiding disguising himself as a worker.

Emdadul Haque Akash, 22, was detained in Patia’s Hulain area on Friday.

In April 2019, a youth, named Lokman, was shot dead during a clash involving the young men of Khalpar in the port city.

The prime murder suspect, Saiful Islam, died in a so-called gunfight during a police raid. Akash was one of Saiful’s close associates, according to Bakalia Police OC Nezam Uddin.

“Akash fled to Patia after the murder and rented a home using the birth certificate and national ID of his wife’s cousin. He also used to cut earth as a worker.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.