Momen stresses strong Bangladesh-UN relations for recovery from virus crisis

He met a five-strong UN delegation headed by its Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo at state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister expressed concerns over the negative impact of the pandemic in readymade garment and manpower export sectors, seeking the global body’s assistance.

Momen highlighted the economic growth of Bangladesh, including progress in the areas of poverty reduction, improvement in the life expectancy, reduction of maternal and child mortality, women empowerment and other socio-economic sectors.

He emphasised the need for coordinated partnership with the UN so that Bangladesh’s ongoing endeavours remain on track.

He also sought support from the UN bodies for the establishment of a global climate adaptation centre.

Seppo praised Bangladesh’s response to the effects of climate change, the statement said.

They discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Momen expressed “deep concern” that there was no progress in repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar. He thanked the UN agencies for their continued support on the Rohingya issue.

Seppo assured Momen of full support for Bangladesh to recover from the socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19.