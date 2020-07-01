Home > Bangladesh

Foreign ship catches fire at Chattogram port

The Chattogram port authorities have sent a ship to the outer anchorage after failing to fully extinguish a fire that erupted in the foreign vessel.

Smoke was billowing from the ship, MV Izumo, at jetty No. 5 around 3pm on Wednesday.

The port’s Secretary Omar Faruq said the authorities tried to douse the flames but the smoke did not stop.

“We’ve sent it back to the outer anchorage. It will be allowed to dock for unloading once the fire is completely doused,” he added.

The ship carrying steel coils, belts and other goods for a project arrived from China in the morning.

