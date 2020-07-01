Foreign ship catches fire at Chattogram port
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2020 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 10:08 PM BdST
The Chattogram port authorities have sent a ship to the outer anchorage after failing to fully extinguish a fire that erupted in the foreign vessel.
Smoke was billowing from the ship, MV Izumo, at jetty No. 5 around 3pm on Wednesday.
The port’s Secretary Omar Faruq said the authorities tried to douse the flames but the smoke did not stop.
“We’ve sent it back to the outer anchorage. It will be allowed to dock for unloading once the fire is completely doused,” he added.
The ship carrying steel coils, belts and other goods for a project arrived from China in the morning.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone
- Bangladesh health minister faces criticism, calls for sacking over coronavirus crisis handling
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Closure continues to elude four years on
- Indian Oil, Beximco sign LPG joint venture deal
- US FDA comes out with guidance for COVID-19 vaccine approval