Foreign ship catches fire at Chattogram port

Smoke was billowing from the ship, MV Izumo, at jetty No. 5 around 3pm on Wednesday.

The port’s Secretary Omar Faruq said the authorities tried to douse the flames but the smoke did not stop.

“We’ve sent it back to the outer anchorage. It will be allowed to dock for unloading once the fire is completely doused,” he added.

The ship carrying steel coils, belts and other goods for a project arrived from China in the morning.