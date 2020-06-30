Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2020 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 08:54 PM BdST

The government has decided to allow offices and other workplaces to continue operating on a limited scale until Aug 3 amid a worsening coronavirus epidemic.

The opening hours of shops and stores will also be extended by three hours from July 1, State Minister for Public Affairs Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Shops will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 7 pm until Aug 3.

"Economic activities will carry on as they have at a reduced capacity until Aug 3. The information ministry and the health services directorate will continue efforts to spread awareness about the disease among the people."

An order outlining further directives on the matter will be issued later on Tuesday, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.