Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3

The opening hours of shops and stores will also be extended by three hours from July 1, State Minister for Public Affairs Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Shops will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 7 pm until Aug 3.

"Economic activities will carry on as they have at a reduced capacity until Aug 3. The information ministry and the health services directorate will continue efforts to spread awareness about the disease among the people."

An order outlining further directives on the matter will be issued later on Tuesday, he added.