Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19

She breathed her last in the Combined Military Hospital at 7:45am Monday, Sufi Abdullahil Maruf, spokesman for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, confirmed.

Laila lost the battle for her life after 16 days in hospital care, although Mozammel, who also tested positive for the coronavirus infection, recovered from the illness.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad and State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali have expressed deep shock at the demise of the 71-year-old.

After being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, both the minister and his wife were admitted to CMH on Jun 13.

Mozammel was subsequently released from hospital on Jun 21 but Laila remained in treatment as her condition deteriorated.

Laila Arjumand Banu was born in Gazipur in 1949. She tied the knot with Mozammel Haque in 1974 and leaves behind their two daughters and a son.