Bangladesh reports 34 more virus deaths, caseload approaches 134,000

The tally of infections surged to 133,978 on the back of 3,504 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Saturday, according to the health directorate.

Another 1,185 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 54,318, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday. The recovery rate currently stands at 40.54 percent while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.

As many as 15,157 samples were tested at 58 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 23.12 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

The latest deaths include 32 men and two women. In terms of their ages, two were between 21 and 40, six between 41 and 50, six more between 51 and 60, 13 between 61 and 70, while seven were above 71 years.

Globally, over 9.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 494,408 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.