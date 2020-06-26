Gen Aziz alerts Bangladesh Army to ‘attempts to mislead people’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2020 04:48 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 04:48 AM BdST
A group of conspirators are trying to mislead the people about the Bangladesh Army amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief General Aziz Ahmed has said.
He alerted the members of the force to the conspiracies in his speech during a virtual meeting on Thursday, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said.
The chief of army staff directed them to tackle the outbreak and the post-cyclone Amphan situation.
He said a quarter with vested interests always tries to undermine the achievements whenever something good happens under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.
And the quarter is out to spread confusion about the Army when the force has joined in the fight against COVID-19 on orders from Hasina, he added.
Gen Aziz advised the members of his force to maintain chain of command and stay alert to such propaganda and rumours.
He praised them for their efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis and described the steps taken for their welfare.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Govt reprimands GP, Robi for streaming 'uncensored' web series
- Kuwait sends Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam to prison on charges of human trafficking, money laundering
- ‘I deserve an apology from them’: Dr Ferdous Khandker rebuts propaganda about his political ties
- Satya Prasad Majumder named new VC of BUET
- Bangladesh reports 39 more virus deaths, caseload tops 126,600
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Breakthrough drug for COVID-19 may be risky for mild cases
- Vaccine alliance finds manufacturing capacity for 4 bln doses of coronavirus vaccines
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio