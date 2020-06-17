Bangladesh’s daily count of COVID-19 cases tops 4,000 for first time; another 43 die
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 02:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 4,008 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the most in a daily count, bringing the tally to 98,489.
The tally of deaths surged to 1,305 with 43 people dead in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.
Globally, over 8.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 443,764 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More to follow
More stories
- DMCH gets new director
- Lockdowns will take 4 to 5 days to begin: mayor
- MPs Abdus Shahid, Mokobbir test positive for COVID-19
- 60m mobile users were on the move in pandemic
- 53 new virus deaths, 3,862 infections
- Former Suhrawardy hospital director dies from COVID-19
- Army to patrol virus red zones
- How virus hotspots will be regulated
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
- Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China
- Bangladesh resumes international flights after 3 months amid pandemic
- Pay cuts by 3 Bangladesh banks in pandemic anger employees
- Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO
- Bangladesh halts visas-on-arrival indefinitely amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones