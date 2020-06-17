Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh's daily count of COVID-19 cases tops 4,000 for first time; another 43 die

Published: 17 Jun 2020

Bangladesh has registered 4,008 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the most in a daily count, bringing the tally to 98,489.

The tally of deaths surged to 1,305 with 43 people dead in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.

Globally, over 8.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 443,764 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.



 
