Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423

The tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 57,563 on the back of 2,423 positive tests for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery count also climbed to 12,161 after another 571 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Thursday.

A total of 12,694 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time, 19.09 percent of which returned positive results, she added. The rate of recovery from the disease in Bangladesh currently stands at 21.13 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.36 percent, according to government data.

Globally, over 6.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 384,835 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.