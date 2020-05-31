Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
Published: 31 May 2020
Prominent industrialist Abdul Monem, the founder of conglomerate Abdul Monem Ltd, has died in hospital care at the age of 86.
He passed away at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital around 10 am Sunday, said Sumit Chakrabarty, senior brand manager of Igloo, an ice-cream unit of the company.
Monem was admitted to Square Hospital on May 17 after suffering a stroke. He was later transferred to the CMH.
He will be laid to rest in his native Brahmanbaria, according to officials of the company.
Monem leaves behind his two sons, Mainuddin Monem and Mohiuddin Monem.
A civil engineer by profession, Monem launched his company in 1956 and oversaw its expansion and diversification over the years.
Among the group's business concerns are Igloo Ice cream, AML Construction, AM Mango Pulp Processing, Igloo Foods, Danish Bangla Emulsion, Igloo Dairy Products, Abdul Momen Sugar Refinery, AM Bran Oil, Novus Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Servicengine BPO, AM Securities & Financial Services Ltd and AM Beverages, the authorised bottler of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite.
The establishment of Abdul Monem Economic Zone propelled the conglomerate to new heights in 2015. Monem was also a former president of Dhaka Sporting Club.
