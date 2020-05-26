Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19

Niloufer, wife of Syed Manzur Elahi, one of the leading businessmen in Bangladesh, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on early Tuesday morning.

Abdul Quader, manager of Sunbeams school, confirmed her passing to bdnews24.com by phone.

Many Sunbeams alumni in Bangladesh and beyond have expressed condolences on social media over the death of Niloufer, lauding her as a “true nation builder”.

Syed Manzur Elahi, chairman of conglomerate Apex Group and a former adviser to two caretaker governments, has also contracted the coronavirus.

