BMA, SWACHIP demand a doctor as CMSD director

The government on Friday replaced Brig Gen Shahidullah with Additional Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman as CMSD director.

During Shahidulah’s stint, the face mask scam sent surfaced in which the CMSD supplier provided ordinary masks in packets labelled as N95 masks.

But BMA and SWACHIP said replacing Shahidullah with an official from the administration cadre on deputation was “worrisome”.

BMA President Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, General Secretary Md Ihteshamul Haque Chowdhury, SWACHIP President M Iqbal Arslan and Secretary General MA Aziz sent a letter to Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun demanding withdrawal of the appointment order on Saturday.

A public servant from the administration cadre is never related with procurement of medical equipment, the leaders of the doctors’ associations said.

Only senior medical officers from the army have been holding the post, according to the letter.

“The appointment of an administration cadre official to the position is unacceptable and it is an ominous sign,” the letter said.

“We will not allow appointment of administration cadre official in Health Directorate’s posts,” BMA Secretary General Ehteshamul told bdnews24.com.

“Will you be able to give a doctor the post of an administration cadre if you wish to?” he asked.

Leaders of the doctors’ associations will sit after Eid-ul-Fitr, which is on Monday, and decide what they should do on the demand, he said.