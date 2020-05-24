BMA, SWACHIP demand a doctor as CMSD director
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2020 04:50 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 04:50 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Medical Association and Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad have demanded that a doctor be appointed director of the Central Medical Stores Depot.
The government on Friday replaced Brig Gen Shahidullah with Additional Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman as CMSD director.
During Shahidulah’s stint, the face mask scam sent surfaced in which the CMSD supplier provided ordinary masks in packets labelled as N95 masks.
But BMA and SWACHIP said replacing Shahidullah with an official from the administration cadre on deputation was “worrisome”.
BMA President Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, General Secretary Md Ihteshamul Haque Chowdhury, SWACHIP President M Iqbal Arslan and Secretary General MA Aziz sent a letter to Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun demanding withdrawal of the appointment order on Saturday.
A public servant from the administration cadre is never related with procurement of medical equipment, the leaders of the doctors’ associations said.
Only senior medical officers from the army have been holding the post, according to the letter.
“The appointment of an administration cadre official to the position is unacceptable and it is an ominous sign,” the letter said.
“We will not allow appointment of administration cadre official in Health Directorate’s posts,” BMA Secretary General Ehteshamul told bdnews24.com.
“Will you be able to give a doctor the post of an administration cadre if you wish to?” he asked.
Leaders of the doctors’ associations will sit after Eid-ul-Fitr, which is on Monday, and decide what they should do on the demand, he said.
- Don’t be upset by ghost billing: govt
- BMA, SWACHIP want doctor as CMSD director
- Volunteers help expand COVID-19 testing
- Police death toll from COVID-19 hits 12
- PM to address nation on Eid eve
- BSF kills Bangladeshi
- COVID-19: 10 active, retired members of armed forces die
- 20 new virus deaths, record surge in cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh panel meets Saturday to announce Eid-ul-Fitr date
- How Western retailers put a Bangladesh garment supplier on the brink
- S Alam Group Director Morshedul dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 1,873 new cases, a single-day record, as body count hits 452
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Take in Rohingya yourselves: FM lashes out at countries asking Bangladesh to rescue Myanmar refugees
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Monday amid contagion risks
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Govt appoints new CMSD director after N95 mask scam
- AK Azad undergoes plasma therapy for COVID-19