Bangladesh reports 24 new virus deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 30,000
Published: 22 May 2020 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2020 02:56 PM BdST
The body count from the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh climbed to 432 after 24 new deaths, the highest in a single day, were registered.
Another 1,694 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, raising the caseload to 30,205, according to the health directorate.
The tally of recoveries also jumped to 6,190 in the same period after 588 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 20.49 percent, according to government data.
A total of 9,727 samples were tested at 47 authorised laboratories across the country during that time, she added.
Globally, over 5.1 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 333,032 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
