Bangladesh reports 24 new virus deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 30,000

Another 1,694 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, raising the caseload to 30,205, according to the health directorate.

The tally of recoveries also jumped to 6,190 in the same period after 588 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 20.49 percent, according to government data.

A total of 9,727 samples were tested at 47 authorised laboratories across the country during that time, she added.

Globally, over 5.1 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 333,032 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.