Coronavirus cases shoot up among policemen as lockdown wears on
Kamal Talukdar, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 12:56 PM BdST
Police officers tasked with ensuring the safety of citizens on the ground are growing increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus as infections continue to trend upwards within the law enforcement agency's ranks during the government-enforced nationwide shutdown.
COVID-19 cases among policemen have doubled to 1,189 in less than a week while claiming five lives so far.
Among the infected, 576 are members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said an official of the Police Headquarters.
Another 1,260 policemen are currently quarantined while 89 are isolated. At least 85 policemen have recovered from the illness so far.
Data from the past few days reveal that the infection rate is rising sharply within the law-enforcement agency.
The number of infections among policemen jumped to 741 on Saturday, up from 677 the day before. The cases continued its upward trajectory on the following days before shooting up to 1,189 on Tuesday with a daily leap of 275 cases.
Police have to go door to door to ensure that people are following the home quarantine and isolation norms, he said.
“They have to work closely with others. Police are helping people reach hospitals. Sometimes they are working in the markets to prevent price-gouging. They are working on the field whenever there is any protest.”
“Even when someone dies from the coronavirus, policemen are the ones who come forward to arrange their burial or cremation. Therefore, they are always at risk.”
It is not always possible for law-enforcement personnel to equip themselves with the protective gear, particularly when they have to respond to emergency situations, said AIG Sohel.
Rumours of aid being distributed drew scores of people rendered jobless by the government-enforced shutdown to Hazaribagh Police Station amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Noting the rapid spread of the infection among police officers, he continued, “Policemen reside in cramped spaces in the barracks or police lines. Although we’re trying our best to alleviate the situation, these places are still overcrowded and thus poses a risk to their safety.”
“We’re trying to ensure that they strictly follow the social distancing and hygiene rules.”
Police should take more care to safeguard themselves from the risk of infection, said Additional Commissioner Krishnapada Roy.
“They must wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distance from others. They must not touch their faces.”
If infected, a policeman should not lose heart but confront the situation with courage, said Arun Chakma, who became the first policeman in Chattogram to contract the novel coronavirus.
The police continued their daily routine of questioning people about their reasons of getting out of home amid the lockdown. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus on Mar 8. Since then, the number of infections has spiralled to 10,929 with 183 deaths until Tuesday.
The police have highest the infection rate of any profession in the country.
