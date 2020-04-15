Bangladesh to send food, medical aid to Maldives
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 05:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh is sending more than 100 tonnes of food, medical supplies and other protective equipment to the Maldives to combat the coronavirus crisis.
A Bangladesh Navy ship carrying the aid will set sail for the island nation on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
As per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh High Commission in Male is facilitating the dispatch and delivery of the aid, it added.
Bangladesh Navy, disaster management and relief ministry, directorate general of drug administration, relevant district administration, and other concerned authorities of the government along with some pharmaceutical companies have worked together to provide the aid to the Maldives.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is in touch with his Maldivian counterpart and has reiterated Bangladesh’s solidarity with the Maldives in facing the threat of pandemic together.
Bangladesh also pledged $1.5 million to the COVID-19 Regional Fund of SAARC, proposed by India during the South Asian leaders’ video conference on Mar 15.
