Language Movement hero National Professor Sufia Ahmed dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 02:22 AM BdST
National Professor Dr Sufia Ahmed, a Language Movement hero, has died undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital, her family said. She was 87.
Her only daughter Raina Fateh was at the hospital.
Wife of the late barrister Syed Ishtiaque Ahmed, she taught Islamic History at Dhaka University.
Their only son, Justice Syed Refat Ahmed, is a judge at the High Court Division.
Born on Nov 20, 1932, Née Sufia Ibrahim, in Faridpur, she enrolled in the Dhaka University’s Islamic History and Culture Department in 1950.
Sufia joined her department as a teacher in the 60s. She also worked in several institutions abroad.
She had been a director of Bangladesh Bank and also president of Bangladesh Itihas Parishad or history council.
The government awarded her Ekushey Padak for her role in the Language Movement in 2002.
