Top Narayanganj officials fighting COVID-19 outbreak go into quarantine
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:05 AM BdST
Top officials of Narayanganj district, the industrial hub considered to be most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak with rising number of confirmed cases, have gone into quarantine after feeling sick.
The district’s administrative chief, Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin, has started staying at the district administration’s bungalow at Borofkol, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Selim Reza told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
Health workers collected sample from Jasim for COVID-19 test after he “felt sick” on Tuesday night, Selim said.
“He [Jasim] is staying in the bungalow and he is fine,” he added.
The district’s Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz said: “I am in home quarantine. I am working from home.”
Sadar Upazila Health Officer Jahidul Islam, the focal person on coronavirus outbreak, also said he was working from home as he felt ill.
Superintendent of Police Jayedul Alam said he was working from home as well since he came into close contact with Jahidul.
“We all should take the issue seriously,” the SP said, pointing out the need for complying with social distancing rules to contain the outbreak.
Narayanganj has recorded 43 known COVID-19 cases, including doctors. Six of them have died.
In a dramatic escalation of measures, Narayanganj was the first district in Bangladesh to go on complete lockdown from Wednesday.
