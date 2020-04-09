Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 02:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the tally of positive tests to 330.
The death toll from the virus rose to 21 after one more patients died in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Malik said.
This is by far the biggest single-day surge in cases since the virus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.
More to follow
