Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2020 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 04:00 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued a death warrant against Abdul Mazed, a convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, opening the way for his execution.
Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Chowdhury issued the warrant after Mazed was taken to the court on Wednesday.
Mazed was arrested in Mirpur on Tuesday, four decades after the murder.
The court officials headed to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, carrying the warrant where Mazed has been kept since his arrest.
More to follow
