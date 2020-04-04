Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 02:27 PM BdST
The government has extended the transport shutdown to Apr 11 as coronavirus cases surged in Bangladesh.
The decision was announced in a notice issued by the Road Transport and Highways Division on Saturday.
Vehicles used for emergency services, such as goods, fuel, medicines and aid delivery, have been exempted from the restrictions, but they are not allowed to carry passengers, according to the notice.
More to follow
