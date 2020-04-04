7 houses on lockdown in Teknaf as RAB man tests positive for the coronavirus

The victim had stayed at his father-in-law’s house in Puratan Pallan Para under Teknaf municipality from Mar 20-26, according to Upazila Nirbahee Officer (UNO) Md Saiful Islam. He tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to Dhaka, according to the authorities.

“Seven houses, seven stores and a lab that the victim visited was locked down on Friday night,”

“The man suffered from a cold, fever and cough during his stay in Teknaf. He was found to have the coronavirus on Friday. He is in isolation now,” UNO Saiful added, citing the victim’s family members.

No coronavirus cases have been detected yet in Teknaf, according to local authorities.

Saiful urged locals not to panic and practice social distancing by not leaving their houses in order to prevent the spread of the virus.