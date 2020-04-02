Home > Bangladesh

Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79

  Staff Correspondent and Pabna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Apr 2020 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 10:00 AM BdST

Shamsur Rahman Sherif, an Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 and a former land minister, has died at the age of 79.

He passed away during treatment in Dhaka’s United Hospital at 3:38 am on Thursday, his son Galibur Rahman said.

Shamsur was suffering from various old-old complications and was admitted to the hospital on Mar 11, said United Hospital’s spokeswoman Shagufa Anwar.

 

More to follow

