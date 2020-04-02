Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
Staff Correspondent and Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2020 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 10:00 AM BdST
Shamsur Rahman Sherif, an Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 and a former land minister, has died at the age of 79.
Shamsur was suffering from various old-old complications and was admitted to the hospital on Mar 11, said United Hospital’s spokeswoman Shagufa Anwar.
More to follow
