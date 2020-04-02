Home > Bangladesh

Govt announces newspapers, fuel as emergency services during virus shutdown

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Apr 2020 04:15 PM BdST

The government has amended the general holiday order to include newspapers and fuel as emergency services during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Ministry of Public Administration made the announcement on Thursday.

Bangladesh has confirmed 56 cases of the coronavirus infection so far with six deaths. The government announced a general holiday, initially from Mar 26-Apr 4 before extending it to Apr 11, in a bid to reduce the risk of a further outbreak.

It said the shutdown order will not apply to emergency services such as electricity, water, gas, fire services, cleaning activities, telephone and the internet.  

WARNING:

