Departmental case against DC Sultana, three others over jailing of Kurigram reporter
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 03:12 PM BdST
The government has filed a “departmental case” against suspended Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin and three other officials in her office over the controversial jailing of a reporter by a mobile court.
They were also served with a notice asking why they will not be terminated from their jobs, said Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun.
“The four officials are not getting any salary at present as they have been withdrawn from their posts and waiting for a new posting to be decided by the Ministry of Public Administration. They’ll get salary when they’re made OSD [officer on special duty],” he told bdnews24.com.
Journalist Ariful Islam, who works for the Bangla Tribune and the Dhaka Tribune, was detained and jailed by a mobile court on “flimsy” narcotics charges. The reporter also alleged that he was tortured in custody.
Ariful criticised the district administration in a report run by the Bangla Tribune on May 19, 2019. His report highlighted Sultana’s purported intention to name a government pond in the town after herself following its renovation.
Executive Magistrate Rintu Bikash Chakma conducted the operation which came under severe criticism from various quarters.
The then Kurigram DC Sultana Pervin gave directive to the mobile court to punish Ariful, his family complained.
Ariful has alleged he was stripped of his clothes and beaten up severely after he was picked up from his home in a midnight raid.
Pictures on social media showed marks of injury on his body.
The authorities withdrew Senior Assistant Commissioner Najimuddin, Assistant Commissioners Rintu Chakma and SM Rahatul Islam on Mar 15 and assigned them to the Ministry of Public Administration.
Sultana was suspended on Mar 16 and placed under the ministry for her next posting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Departmental case against DC Sultana, three others over jailing of Kurigram reporter
- Bangladesh newspaper sales slump amid coronavirus fears
- Bangladesh’s Independence Day events muted by virus outbreak
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Bangladesh to celebrate 49 years of independence Thursday amid virtual coronavirus lockdown
- Hasina says Bangladeshis must stay at home and united to win the war on coronavirus
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Hasina opens her address to nation to outline coronavirus battle
- Home ministry sends Khaleda release order to jail authorities
Most Read
- Khaleda, freed by Hasina, goes into quarantine at Gulshan home
- Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to stay at home, stay united to win coronavirus 'war'
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Indian doctors evicted over coronavirus transmission fears
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares