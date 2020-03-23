Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 05:31 PM BdST

Bangladesh has decided to shut all government and private offices and courts from March 26 to April 4 amid mounting fears of the coronavirus that has infected 33 people and killed three.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement on Monday.

The shutdown will not affect emergency services.

Public transport will operate on a limited scale during the holidays.

