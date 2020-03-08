Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 12:01 AM BdST
The authorities have postponed the key event of Mar 17 to celebrate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary as the coronavirus has reached Bangladesh.
All large public gatherings will be avoided during the yearlong celebrations, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the chief coordinator of the national committee to implement the Mujib Barsha programmes, said at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.
The nation was set to kick off the celebrations through a huge gathering at the old airport in the capital’s Tejgaon on the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. A countdown to the beginning of the celebrations has also been launched.
But the spread of the coronavirus from China to almost 100 countries made uncertain the plan for grand celebrations as the authorities across the world have put harsh travel restrictions and cancelled public events to contain the outbreak.
The health authorities earlier on Sunday confirmed Bangladesh’s first three cases of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 106,000 people and caused over 3,600 deaths across the world after originating in China by the end of last year.
Kamal said small and events on a limited scale will be organised to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary at the educational institutions and elsewhere, keeping the coronavirus situation across the globe in mind.
WARNING:
